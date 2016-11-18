Today's Video
Illuminating the pathway to computing for Mississippi women
The Mississippi Alliance for Women in Computing is working to attract women and women of color to computing, improve retention rates of women in undergraduate computing majors and help postsecondary women make the transition to the computing workforce. This video is part of the National Science Foundation's INCLUDES initiative (INCLUDES stands for Inclusion Across the Nation of Communities of Learners of Underrepresented Discoverers in Engineering and Science). This initiative enhances U.S. leadership in STEM disciplines by proactively seeking and effectively developing STEM talent from all sectors and groups in our society.
Provided by National Science Foundation
Runtime: 2:13