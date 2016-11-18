Today's Video Sonic cyberattacks on MEMS accelerometers

New research at the University of Michigan calls into question the longstanding computer science tenet that software can automatically trust hardware sensors, which feed autonomous systems with fundamental data they need to make decisions. Capacitive microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) accelerometers, a type of inertial sensor, are vulnerable to acoustic injection attacks on the integrity of data because of the physics of resonating materials, signal processing design choices in integrated circuits and computer science abstractions that no longer ring true. By playing specially crafted sounds from a music video or nearby speaker, one can control the output of the sensor that provides inertial measurements to decision-making software found in health care, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things.

