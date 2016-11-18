Today's Video The Terraformer: One-of-a-kind wind tunnel for hazards engineering

With support from the National Science Foundation (NSF), Forrest Masters and a team at the University of Florida are developing a world-class facility with new technology to help engineers and scientists better understand the high-wind storms that batter communities along U.S. coastlines. This facility is part of NSF's $62-million investment in Natural Hazards Engineering Research Infrastructure (NHERI). The NSF funding supports new tools, such as the Terraformer wind tunnel, which can dial up any type of terrain in 90 seconds.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 0:47