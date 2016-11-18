Today's Video Understanding the universe via multi-messenger astronomy

Frank Würthwein, a University of California, San Diego, physics professor, talks about how multi-messenger astronomy is advancing our knowledge of the universe. This was demonstrated in the first-ever, near-simultaneous observation of gravitational and electromagnetic waves generated by the collision of two neutron stars eons ago. San Diego Supercomputer Center's Comet supercomputer was one of the resources used for verification and analysis. More than 2 million hours of computational time on Comet has been used by researchers associated with the National Science Foundation's Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory for both the latest discovery and an earlier one that earned three researchers the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Provided by San Diego Supercomputer Center

