Today's Video Saving Altlantis: The global coral microbiome project in the Red Sea

As part of the feature film project 'Saving Atlantis', videographers from Oregon State University (OSU) journeyed to the Red Sea with scientists from the Global Coral Microbiome Project. This National Science Foundation-funded project is sending researchers from OSU and other U.S. universities around the world to examine the underlying causes of coral disease at a critical time for this vanishing habitat. This segment explains their work.

Provided by Oregon State University

Runtime: 11:47