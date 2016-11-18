Today's Video This video may contain germophobic material

Ponder on this thought at your next house party: Each guest entering your home sheds over 30 million germ cells per hour. Researchers at the University of Chicago hope to unearth new information about the “microbiome.” Made up of trillions of individual bacterial cells, cell parts, viruses, and other microbes, this germ bubble we all live in is actually more like an invisible germ cloud -- and it’s unique to you. As gross as it may seem, everyone around you has a germ bubble too. People also shed microbial germ bits and pieces into the air, and right back at you.

