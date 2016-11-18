Today's Video 'Clothes make the cloud' in this lab

Cloud computing has emerged as one of the most successful computing models in recent years. However, lack of accountability and non-compliance with data protection regulations have prevented major users such as business, health care and defense organizations from utilizing clouds for sensitive data and applications. One way to better ensure the security of the data is by using a personal cloud. With support from the National Science Foundation, Ragib Hasan of The University of Alabama at Birmingham is retrofitting everyday objects with next-generation, highly secure, personal cloud computing capability, such as a computerized vest with Wi-Fi, battery power and, of course, secure data storage. Hasan is also focused on meeting specialized needs. His team has built cloud-enabled hospital gowns for patients and he envisions cloud-enabled battle armor for the military and uniforms for first responders deploying into a disaster zone. The sky is the limit for this technology and its applications.

