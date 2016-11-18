Today's Video Polyploidy

A team of three scientists from Kansas State University, Michigan State University and the Desert Botanical Garden are investigating polyploidy (the condition of having more than one set of chromosomes) and diversity in the plant genus Phlox (Polemoniaceae). While polyploidy is considered to play an important role in plant evolution, our current knowledge of ploidy-level variation relative to diversity is limited. This project investigates questions of general interest on polyploidy and diversity and integrates findings to advance a broader understanding of the role of polyploidy in the diversification of plants. This video is part of a series produced by students at Kansas State University.

Provided by student video producer Katherine Curtis/Kansas State University

Runtime: 6:08