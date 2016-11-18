Today's Video Detecting shapes and saving cash with infrared light

Carnegie-Mellon University assistant professor Aswin Sankaranarayanan talks about how his lab builds infrared cameras to take high-resolution images by studying how light interacts with materials. One goal of the project is to develop robust scanning of the 3-D shape of objects, which will enable vision systems to deal with a wider range of objects and imaging conditions. Sankaranarayanan’s team will use this research to build computational cameras that are better equipped to handle specific tasks than traditional cameras.

Provided by Carnegie-Mellon University

Runtime: 3:29