Meet the most nimble-fingered robot yet

Inside a brightly decorated lab at the University of California-Berkeley, an ordinary-looking robot has developed an exceptional knack for picking up awkward and unusual objects. What’s stunning, though, is that the robot got so good at grasping by working with virtual objects. The robot learned what kind of grip should work for different items by studying a vast dataset of 3-D shapes and suitable grasps.

Provided by University of California-Berkeley

Runtime: 1:46