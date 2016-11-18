Today's Video
LIGO Detection
The documentary "LIGO Detection" reveals what unfolded behind the scenes between the detection of merging black holes on September 14, 2015, and five months later when Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO) announced it to the world. Approximately 40 years ago, the National Science Foundation (NSF) began funding the science and technological innovation that would ultimately lead to direct detection of gravitational waves. More importantly, it would also lead to a scientific capability to observe and study our universe in new ways, much like the advent of radio astronomy or even when Galileo first used a telescope to view the night sky. NSF’s funding of LIGO and the science behind its operation and research began in the 1970s. On February 11, 2016, NSF organized a press conference for scientists from LIGO to announce they had directly observed gravitational waves arriving on Earth that resulted from merging black holes approximately 1.3 billion light-years away. Learn more about LIGO here.
Provided by Kai Staats
Runtime: 19:42