The most efficient swimmers in the ocean revealed

Jellyfish and eels may seem like weak and useless creatures, but what if the process of evolution shaped them to move through the water using little to no energy? They’re more efficient than Michael Phelps at swimming and a Toyota Prius running on gas, and they use less energy than an LED light bulb. But their secret to such good swimming has eluded scientists for years--until now.

Provided by Inside Science TV

Runtime: 3:17