Today's Video Prince Rupert's Drops: Revealing a 400-year-old-mystery

Prince Rupert's Drops are small glass structures resembling tadpoles that can withstand the blows of a hammer, yet burst into powdery dust if their threadlike tails break. They have been a source of fascination and mystery since they were discovered in the 17th century. Now, an international research team has pinpointed the source of the bizarre, shatter-resistant behavior behind Prince Rupert’s Drops.

Provided by Purdue University

Runtime: 2:41