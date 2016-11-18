Today's Video
Fighting world hunger: Robotics aid in the study of corn and drought tolerance
Developing drought-tolerant corn that makes efficient use of available water is vital to sustain the estimated 9 billion global population by 2050. In March 2014, the National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded the University of Missouri a $20 million grant as part of a multi-institutional consortium to study how corn maintains root growth during drought conditions. Using funding from NSF, Mizzou engineers on a multidisciplinary team have developed a robotic system that is changing the way scientists study crops and plant composition.
Provided by University of Missouri
Runtime: 1:42