Today's Video Paths of light disrupt the migration of warblers in Manhattan

Scientists from the University of Oxford, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and New York City Audubon studied migrant bird behavior over seven years in a truly unique setting -- "Tribute in Light" in New York City, held to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack. When the tribute was illuminated, the study's authors found that densities of birds over lower Manhattan could reach 60 to 150 times the number that would typically be found in the area at that time. The concentrating effects of the intense light on the birds reached as high as four kilometers.

Provided by SongbirdSOS Productions Inc.

Runtime: 1:04