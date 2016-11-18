Today's Video Zinc-based batteries: Stretchable, flexible, ultrathin

Imprint Energy, a small business funded by the National Science Foundation, is pioneering a new way to manufacture ultrathin, flexible, high-density batteries. The zinc-based batteries overcome historical challenges by using new chemistry for the electrolyte solution, according to the company, which makes the material more stable. The battery is then made on screen-printing equipment, the same method used to print t-shirt designs. The innovative process results in rechargeable batteries that are bendable and less expensive, the company says.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 1:40