The Zealandia adventure begins

Surrounding New Zealand is a mass of Earth's crust about half the size of Australia, the continent Zealandia. What makes Zealandia different from other continents is that more than 90 percent of it is submerged. Increasingly detailed seafloor maps have attracted attention to Zealandia. Now, scientists are asking: What secrets does it hold? To find out, 30 researchers set sail July 27 on a two-month ocean drilling expedition to search for clues to Zealandia's history.

Provided by The JOIDES Resolution

Runtime: 2:57