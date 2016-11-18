Today's Video The glass is greener

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, Bourns College of Engineering have used waste glass bottles and a low-cost chemical process to create nanosilicon anodes for high-performance, lithium-ion batteries. The batteries will extend the range of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and provide more power with fewer charges to personal electronics, such as cellphones and laptops.

