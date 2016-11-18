Today's Video
Scientists discover oldest cousin to the dinosaur!
Scientists have discovered the oldest cousin to the dinosaur! The creature, named Teleocrater rhadinus, was a carnivorous animal that lived more than 245 million years ago during the Triassic Period, before dinosaurs. Recently unearthed in southern Tanzania, the creature was approximately 7-to-10 feet long, with a long neck and tail. The National Science Foundation-funded international team of scientists, led by Virginia Tech, was surprised to find that, rather than walking on two legs, this creature walked on four legs like a crocodile! Learn more about the discovery in this NSF Press Release.
Provided by National Science Foundation/Virginia Tech
Runtime: 1:56