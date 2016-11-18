Today's Video

Researchers gauge impact of 'maker' job opportunities for underserved teens

Real-world problem-solving through "making" is a new and popular way to engage youth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education, frequently in after-school programs. Unfortunately, not all youth are able to participate in after-school activities due to financial pressures and may instead take jobs in non-technical fields, such as food service or retail. These non-technical jobs take time away from making, designing and tinkering, which can leave them behind peers who are honing skills for a technical career path.

With support from the National Science Foundation , Amy Hurst and her team at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, partnered with the Digital Harbor Foundation to create a living laboratory print shop to study the impact of maker employment on underserved youth. To learn more, watch this Science Nation episode.

Provided by National Science Foundation
Runtime: 3:33