Real-world problem-solving through "making" is a new and popular way to engage youth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education, frequently in after-school programs. Unfortunately, not all youth are able to participate in after-school activities due to financial pressures and may instead take jobs in non-technical fields, such as food service or retail. These non-technical jobs take time away from making, designing and tinkering, which can leave them behind peers who are honing skills for a technical career path.
With support from the National Science Foundation , Amy Hurst and her team at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, partnered with the Digital Harbor Foundation to create a living laboratory print shop to study the impact of maker employment on underserved youth. To learn more, watch this Science Nation episode.
Researchers gauge impact of 'maker' job opportunities for underserved teens
