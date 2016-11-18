Today's Video Landscape analyses: Getting the most from our landscapes

This video is part of "Changes and Choices in the Yahara," a mini-documentary series showcasing the major research implications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Water Sustainability and Climate (WSC) project, a five-year research endeavor funded by the National Science Foundation. In this video, members of the research team explain the major lessons they learned from their research on landscapes and how it can help with sustaining the natural benefits people get from them.

Provided by the University of Wisconsin-Madison