Plastics key in spreading Japanese tsunami debris

Oregon State University scientists and a team of others have discovered that plastic marine debris played a key role in transporting non-native species after the March 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami. The findings suggest that expanded coastal urbanization and storm activity, including the recent hurricanes and floods around the world, and predicted future enhanced storm activity due to climate change could mean that the role of marine debris as a novel vector for invasive species may be increasing dramatically.

Provided by Oregon State University

Runtime: 0:40