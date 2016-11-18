Today's Video Count seals in Antarctica from the comfort of your couch

In episode 72, Jordan and Charlie explore the first ever comprehensive count of Weddell seals in Antarctica: a citizen science program called Satellites Over Seals (SOS). SOS focuses on about 300 miles of Antarctic coastline along the Ross sea, and anyone in the world can help with the count by perusing the thousands of satellite images in the SOS database. Counting seals will help scientists better protect and conserve the pristine Ross Sea and wildlife in the area.

Provided by the National Science Foundation

Runtime: 2:16