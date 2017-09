Today's Video Smart underwear prevents back stress with just a tap

Infomercials offer a world of potential solutions for back pain, but most of them have at least one of three problems--they are unproven, unworkable or just plain unattractive. A team of Vanderbilt University engineers is changing that with a design that combines the science of biomechanics and advances in wearable technology to create a smart, mechanized undergarment.

Provided by Vanderbilt University

Runtime: 1:35