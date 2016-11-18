Today's Video Could plastic trash's effect on coral reefs spark policy change?

An international research group, led by Cornell University, has found that plastic trash -- ubiquitous throughout the world's oceans -- intensifies disease for coral, adding to reef peril. When plastic debris meets coral, according to the researchers, the likelihood of disease increases from 4 to 89 percent -- a 20-fold change. The scientists estimate that about 11.1 billion plastic items are entangled on reefs across the Asia-Pacific region, and that this will likely increase by 40 percent over the next seven years.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 0:53