Today's Video Improving mobility for people with prosthetic limbs

Engineering researchers funded by the National Science Foundation have developed a technique that could help improve mobility for millions of people who use prosthetic limbs and exoskeletons to walk. The team, led by Steve Collins of Carnegie Mellon University, has developed a technique that uses an algorithm to optimize a prosthesis as a person walks, improving energy economy. The system examines different patterns of assistance to find just the right pattern for each individual. The system continuously monitors and adjusts to increase or decrease in effort by the user. Potential applications for this technique include improved prostheses, rehabilitation and assistance for the elderly.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 1:20