Today's Video SportsLab: A sport research and product design challenge

SportsLab brings together pedagogical frameworks from game- and project-based learning with a design challenge to foster learning and understanding of 21st-century skills and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) concepts. SportsLab is modeled after real-world companies and sports research labs with an emphasis on creative risk-taking grounded in scientific inquiry and design processes. SportsLab is researching the effectiveness of this approach for delivering a STEM and information and communication technology-infused sports product design challenge working with industry partners as a way to motivate disengaged youth in ways that lead to potential career paths.

Provided by TERC Inc.

Runtime: 3:00