Today's Video Origami-inspired artificial muscles

Researchers have developed a novel design approach for origami-inspired artificial muscles, capable of lifting 1,000 times their own weight. A variety of materials and fabrication methods can be used to create low-cost artificial muscles. These artificial muscles are fast, lightweight and powerful, and could be used for miniature medical devices, deployable structures or wearable robotics.

Provided by the Wyss Institute

Runtime: 2:18