Breaking the ice: Underwater acoustic networks provide a solution

Node by node, engineer Zhaohui Wang has a plan for improving underwater acoustics networks to maximize information delivery. From monitoring whale populations to tactical surveillance, underwater acoustic communication networks are handy systems to have in place. But their greatest feature--being underwater--is also their greatest challenge. With a prestigious CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation (NSF), Wang, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, searches for a solution out on the ice.

Provided by Michigan Technological University

Runtime: 1:22