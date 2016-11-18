Today's Video A little reptile with a nasty bite advances understanding of prehistoric biology

Yale University paleontologist Bhart-Anjan Bhullar talks about Colobops noviportensis, a tiny reptile with exceptionally large jaw muscles. The extinct species was identified from a fossil initially discovered in Connecticut in the 1960s. Bhullar and his team did a 3-D reconstruction of the skull and discovered that it showed specialization in the jaw that was unprecedented in any other known small tetrapod -- juvenile or adult.

Provided by Yale University

Runtime: 1:01