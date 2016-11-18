Today's Video When predators attack prey, what determines success or failure?

The antagonistic predator-prey relationship is of interest to evolutionary biologists because it often leads to extreme adaptations in both the predator and prey. One such relationship is seen in the rattlesnake-kangaroo rat system. This video, shot by Timothy Higham, a biologist at the University of California, Riverside, captures in high speed (500 frames per second) a rattlesnake trying to capture a kangaroo rat. The research study published in Scientific Reports and led by Higham is the first to quantify strikes using high-speed video in the wild.

Provided by the University of California-Riverside

Runtime: 0:47