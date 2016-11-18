Today's Video Water quality: Rethinking how to clean our lakes

This video is part of "Changes and Choices in the Yahara," a mini-documentary series showcasing the major research implications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Water Sustainability and Climate project, a five-year research endeavor funded by the National Science Foundation. In this video, members of the research team explain the lessons they learned from their research on how to improve water quality in lakes.

Provided by the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Runtime: 4:52