Today's Video PredPol: Algorithms for predicting crime

Big city crime is nothing new. But the Los Angeles Police Department has a way to stay a step ahead of criminals and efficiently allocate police resources. With support from the National Science Foundation, a team at UCLA developed PredPol, a set of algorithms for predicting where crimes will occur--a much different form of policing from traditional methods usually employed today.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 1:58