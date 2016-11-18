Today's Video Cutting to the chase: Project aims to make privacy policies more accessible

Natural language privacy policies have become the de facto standard to address expectations of "notice and choice" on the Web. However, users generally do not read these policies, and those who do struggle to understand them. The Usable Privacy Policy Project aims to extract information from privacy policies and make it available in more usable formats to consumers, developers and regulators.

Provided by Carnegie Mellon University

Runtime: 5:31