Today's Video Observing the Great American Solar Eclipse

In a first of its kind, citizen scientists and researchers created a 90-minute time-lapse video of the sun's inner corona. The Citizen CATE (Continental-America Telescopic Eclipse) Experiment captured images of the inner solar corona using a network of more than 60 telescopes operated by citizen scientists, high school groups and universities. CATE produced a scientifically unique dataset: high-resolution, rapid cadence, white light images of the inner corona for 90 minutes. The solar eclipse offered scientists a unique opportunity to observe the solar corona, the outer layer of the sun that's otherwise difficult to observe. The Great American Solar Eclipse crossed over the continental United States on Aug. 21, 2017.

Provided by Exploratorium, exploratorium.edu/Koorosh Farchadi, National Science Foundation/National Solar Observatory/NCSA University of Illinois/Thomas Lucas Productions/Spitz Creative Media