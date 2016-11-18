Today's Video Seafloor data indicate global volcanism after Chicxulub meteor strike

New findings from the University of Oregon suggest that the Chicxulub meteorite impact set off the release of magma along seafloor ridges around the world, adding a layer of complexity to the debate on what drove a major extinction event. The research suggests that the meteor's impact enhanced already existing volcanism in the Deccan Traps, and triggered a pulse of global volcanic activity.

Provided by Carla Schaffer/AAAS/Science Advances

Runtime: 1:19