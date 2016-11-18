Today's Video 'Brain Camp' gives students intensive introduction to neuroscience

The University of Delaware’s Summer Workshop in Cognitive and Brain Sciences, funded by the National Science Foundation, engages students from across the U.S. in exploring the frontiers of brain research. From fMRIs to electroencephalograms (EEGs), the participants examine cutting-edge brain research techniques in a way that's both deep and broad, forming a tight-knit learning community in the process.

Provided by University of Delaware

Runtime: 2:22