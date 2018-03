Today's Video Tumbling, all-terrain microbots have all the moves to change drug delivery

David Cappelleri and his Purdue team have developed micro-robots millionths of a meter in size -- smaller than the head of a pin. Their latest creations can "tumble" over obstacles in both dry and wet environments using a rotating magnetic field. They envision biomedical micro-robots being injected into patients for super-focused drug delivery.

Provided by Purdue University

Runtime: 1:53