Volcano research is red hot science!

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is one of the best places on Earth to study processes within basaltic volcanoes. Its high eruption frequency, easy access to lavas and distinct geologic setting far from plate boundaries or continents allow researchers to address fundamental problems related to active volcanoes. Kilauea is also one of the longest currently erupting volcanoes--its current active period began in 1983!

