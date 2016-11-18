Today's Video Researcher studies waves to help better forecast weather and climate

For surfers, finding the "sweet spot," the most powerful part of the wave, is a thrill and a challenge. Nick Pizzo, a postdoctoral researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, has found the exact location on the wave where a surfer gains the greatest speed to get the best ride.

Provided by Scripps Institution of Oceanography at University of California, San Diego

Runtime: 1:40