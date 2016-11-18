Today's Video Reducing earthquake hazards through federally funded research

NSF investments in earthquake research have reduced risks to people and property. NSF joins other federal agencies to share new knowledge and tools as part of the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction (NEHRP) program, established in 1977. Earthquakes can be devastating to families, communities and societal infrastructure, which has implications for national security and the economy. On March 27, 1964, a 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit southern Alaska. The largest recorded earthquake in U.S. history, the event shook rivers and lakes as far away as Texas and Louisiana. The earthquake and resulting tsunami caused 129 fatalities and more than $2.3 billion in property losses (in 2013 dollars). The damage helped spur the formation of NEHRP, established by Congress with the Earthquake Hazards Reduction Act. For more than four decades, federal funding for earthquake research has led to improvements in building codes, evaluation and design guidelines, and construction practices, enhancing societal resilience to earthquakes.

Provided by the National Science Foundation

Runtime: 1:52