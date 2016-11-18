Today's Video Vestri the robot imagines how to perform tasks

University of California, Berkeley, researchers have developed a robotic learning technology that enables robots to imagine the future of their actions so they can figure out how to manipulate objects they have never encountered before. In the future, this technology could help self-driving cars anticipate future events on the road and produce more intelligent robotic assistants in homes. The initial prototype, however, focuses on learning simple manual skills entirely from autonomous play.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 2:26