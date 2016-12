Today's Video Supercomputers solve case of missing galaxies

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) associate professor of theoretical astrophysics Phil Hopkins and Carnegie-Caltech Research Fellow Andrew Wetzel use massive supercomputers to build the most detailed and realistic simulation of galaxy formation ever created. The results solve a decades-long mystery regarding dwarf galaxies around our Milky Way.

Provided by the California Institute of Technology

Runtime: 3:05