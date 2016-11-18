Today's Video Physport

This video highlights development of a web-based, validated instrument to monitor, as the academic term progresses, student understanding of a wide range of introductory physics concepts. The distinguishing feature of the approach is a between-student testing mode of inquiry that allows assessment on a weekly timescale. The system rests upon a well-established body of research on student learning, forgetting, re-learning, and interference. Because large student numbers are necessary for statistical analysis, the system is particularly appropriate for large lecture classes of 200-400 students or more. Rochester Institute of Technology is responsible for software development, Wabash College is overseeing question validation, and Emory University, Bucknell University, Rutgers University, and Johnson C. Smith University are beta testing the project. This video is part of a series produced by students at Kansas State University.

Provided by student video producer Andrew Shores/Kansas State University