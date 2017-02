Today's Video Why fungi rule the world

Assistant professor of biology at Boston University, Jennifer Talbot, studies a group of organisms called mycorrhizal fungi, which infect the root tips of over 90 percent of plant families on Earth—in a good way. The fungi supply nutrients to the plants and get food in return. “The vast majority of plants you see outside could not live where they do without mycorrhizal fungi in the soil,” says Talbot.

Provided by Boston University

Runtime: 3:22