What is machine learning? Helen Gu, founder and CEO of Insightfinder Inc., answers the question in this edition of "Ask a Scientist." Insightfinder Inc. is supported by America's Seed Fund, powered by the National Science Foundation, a nearly $200 million program that awards research and development grants to small businesses and startups, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. To learn more, visit: https://seedfund.nsf.gov/.
