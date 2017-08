Today's Video Schwarzschild Couder Telescope could unlock secrets of the cosmos

This project, hosted by University of Wisconsin-Madison, uses exciting new techniques to detect very high energy gamma rays in space. Through this research, the team hopes to not only uncover more sources of these gamma rays but to also discover clues to the makeup of the sources themselves. These clues may lead to the detection of dark matter.

Provided by University of Wisconsin-Madison

Runtime: 3:22