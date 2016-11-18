Today's Video University of Washington social and developmental psychologist Kristina R. Olson wins 2018 Alan T. Waterman Award

The National Science Foundation has awarded University of Washington social and developmental psychologist Kristina R. Olson the nation's highest honor for a young scientist or engineer: the Alan T. Waterman Award for 2018. Olson's research innovatively applies a basic science approach to questions that had been predominantly studied from a clinical perspective concerning the development of attitudes and biases in children.

Provided by National Science Foundation

Runtime: 3:24