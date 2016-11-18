Today's Video Glass windows change color at the flick of a switch

Research from Rice University's Laboratory for Nanophotonics could expand the color palette for companies in the fast-growing market for glass windows that change color at the flick of an electric switch. A team at LANP has used inexpensive hydrocarbon molecules to create a low-voltage electrochromic glass that can turn two different colors. A second variety turns from clear to black when a low voltage is applied.

Provided by William Marsh Rice University

Runtime: 1:38