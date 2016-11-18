Today's Video
Best of 2017: Rain Bosworth is investigating how deafness affects perception, cognition in babies
With support from the National Science Foundation, Rain Bosworth and her colleagues at the Infant Vision Lab (IVL) have been putting that theory to the test, investigating how deafness affects perception and cognition in babies and the impact of early exposure to sign language. The team includes Karen Dobkins, director of IVL, So-One Hwang of University of California, San Diego's (UCSD), Center for Research in Language and student researchers Adam Stone of Gallaudet University and Hector Borges of UCSD.
Provided by the National Science Foundation
Runtime: 3:41